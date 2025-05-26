Gold Slips as Haven Demand Eases After Trump Delays EU Tariffs

By

Gold slipped as its haven status was impacted by signs President Donald Trump may be easing his aggressive stance on trade with the European Union, after he extended a deadline on sweeping tariff measures.

Bullion traded near $3,350 an ounce, after climbing by almost 5% last week, as Trump on Sunday announced that his plans to hit the EU with 50% tariffs would be delayed until July 9 to allow for time for both sides to negotiate a deal. The US leader on Friday had threatened higher-than-expected levies against the bloc, while also warning Apple Inc. that it would be subject to 25% tariffs if it does not manufacture its iPhones in the US.

The trade war unleashed by the new US administration has helped push gold higher by more than a quarter this year, with prices currently trading about $150 below an all-time-high set last month.

While a softer stance on trade would weaken haven demand, gold’s safety appeal has strengthened amid growing concerns about the fiscal position of the US government after Moody’s Ratings this month stripped the US of its top credit rating. Investors are concerned that Trump’s signature tax bill — which last week passed the House and now goes to the Senate — will further swell the deficit.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components





This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.