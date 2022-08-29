Going Through a Rough Patch? 5 Strategies To Smooth Out a Stressful Lifestyle

Everyone faces hard times or difficulties in life, whether financial, personal, social, or business. Rough patches in life don’t have to be as harsh if you take specific measures to manage situations and how you react to them. Here are some strategies you can follow to reduce stress and get through rough times more easily.



Take a Break From Goals

Setting personal, career or business goals has its advantages; it gives you focus, prioritizes your tasks, gives you a way to measure progress, and builds discipline, among other benefits. But there is another side to setting goals that can be detrimental. Goals can make you myopic, encourage unethical behavior to meet them, distort risk preference, or demotivate. You may go through a rough patch in the face of these headwinds.

Taking a break or hiatus from goals you have set in life, whether long-term or short-term, can help you get through a rough patch or time. Instead of orienting your motivation through goals, use the intrinsic value of the work to motivate you. Find the purpose and joy in what you do; it will be less taxing and more fulfilling.



R&R

Sometimes you need to extract yourself from the situation and get into a calm environment. Taking some time off personally (whether from work or other professional responsibilities) can help you get through a rough patch. You might not realize you need the break until you take it.

If you can afford it, go on vacation, it’ll do you good. If you can’t afford it, you can simply visit friends and family out of town. If that isn’t an option, you can have a staycation; lock yourself in the house with nothing but treats, good music, and some movies.

Self-care is always essential, no matter what you are going through. Take care of your mental and physical health during trying times; it will get you through tough times and keep you healthy. So ensure that you get enough sleep, meditate, pray, go to the gym, and keep up with your prescriptions like using glasses frames with progressive lenses. When you recharge, you can return to a better state of mind to tackle any adversity.

Lean on the Trustworthy

There is strength in numbers. Nobody can get through life alone. It’s why we have family, and friends and form other social communities and groups in life. When times get hard, lean on your people, they care for you and would be happy to help.

You can get through a rough patch by leaning on your friends, family, or someone else that is trustworthy in your life. You can talk to them and unburden your concerns. You may find that they have the solution or can help another way. Sometimes the people around us may not have the solution, but they will give you perspective and let you know that you are loved, which can get you through the most challenging times.

Focus on the Positive

Life isn’t linear; it has good and bad experiences. But you are more likely to focus on the bad experiences than the good ones. It’s not your fault; it’s an evolutionary trait; your brain figures it’s better to remember the bad experiences than good ones because forgetting the bad things has worse consequences. So, you may find that life isn’t as bad as it seems. You can get through a rough patch by thinking positively no matter your circumstances. Although that is easier said than done, it is possible.

Taking Charge

Focus on what you can control. It’s how you can take charge of your life and determine your life’s direction. For example, a relationship may deteriorate through no fault of your own, and you may not be able to control how the other party acts, but you can control the effort you put into your work or studies.

Avoid Negativity

Avoid surrounding yourself with negative people. Surround yourself with people that can help you through the patch and further in life. You don’t need anyone kicking you when you are down.

Don’t Give Up

Never give up, no matter what. You have more power in you than you think. You have overcome many obstacles before, and you will overcome this. When you emerge from the rough patch, you will come out with a better, stronger version of yourself.

Surrender Control of Expectations

Sometimes, the pressure comes from other people’s expectations or your own. You are supposed to be a star student, or you must break sales records. These expectations can compound your stress. When that happens, and you add other people’s or your expectations in another area, it can drain you further. It’s hard to focus or be productive when an area of your life is falling apart.

You are human, everyone will understand, and you should too. Let people know that you aren’t in a good space and that it’ll take a while to get back to your usual rockstar self.

Tough Times Never Last

Life will come with its pitfalls. Most of them don’t last, so you only need to power through them. During these rough patches, ensure that you adopt positive behaviors that will make you a better person at the end of it.