GL Homes Reviews: Customers Turning Dream Homes Into Reality

When GL Homes started building homes in 1976, they focused on quality customization not offered by many in Florida. The state wasn’t nearly as populated as today, but there was growing intrigue to relocate to a warmer climate.

Fast forward to the present day, and GL Homes is now one of the largest homebuilders in the country. New clients always reach out to them in hopes of turning a dream home into a reality. Time and time again, the company makes it work.

Why People Build Custom Homes

GL Homes didn’t invent custom homes, but they put their twist on what they offer. Many people prefer going the custom home route instead of buying something already existing. Why do people build custom homes? Everyone has specific reasons, but they usually fall into these general categories.

Full Customization

When building a custom home, homeowners have the freedom to customize every aspect of the design. This includes the layout, materials, finishes, appliances, and more. Buyers can create a home that reflects their style and preferences.

Doing this with an existing home becomes costly, and it’s not easy to pull off. There will always be some limits with customization that get in the way. Many turn to companies like GL Homes to help with a new build instead. It sometimes becomes cheaper when pricing the customization to an existing home.

Functionality

Custom homes can meet specific needs like adding extra bedrooms, a home office, or a more oversized garage. This helps people with special needs or those wanting to work from home.

Different GL Homes communities serve different types of buyers. Moving into 55-plus communities means people need a new level of functionality to ensure that anyone can keep up. Mixed-use communities might have large families in need of ample space. Customization allows for functionality freedom.

Location

Nothing beats being able to pick a location for a new home. This is most important for people wanting to live in a specific neighborhood or have a particular view. With GL Homes working exclusively in Florida, warm weather and proximity to a beach are deciding factors for buyers.

Location is tricky when building a custom home only because many of the top locations have already been selected by homebuilders. GL Homes actively looks for community locations that provide some of the best-undeveloped locations in those areas.

Quality

Custom homes like those built by GL Homes offer higher quality materials and artistry than standard homes. This can lead to a more durable and longer-lasting home. It also increases the resale value when the time comes.

Buying an existing home comes with uncertainty as far as quality is concerned. Even after inspections and tests, people have yet to learn just how structurally sound a home is. Quality may have been there at one point, but it might be due to upgrades and repairs to meet the newly built GL Homes standards.

Energy Efficiency

A new custom home can be designed with energy-efficient features like high-performance insulation, and energy-efficient appliances. This can lead to lower utility bills and a more sustainable home.

Monthly bills automatically shrink with an energy-efficient home. While an existing home has a chance to become more energy-efficient, it takes a lot of work to get it that way.

Investment Value

Building a custom home can be a good investment, mainly if the plan is to live in the home for many years. Custom homes appreciate over time, which can be beneficial later on.

GL Homes have sold to second and third owners at high prices over the years. People also love the opportunity to move into established options like independent living retirement communities with many amenities.

Pride of Ownership

Building a custom home can be a source of pride and accomplishment. It allows people to create a unique home that reflects personal taste and style. A lot goes into building a customized home, but many are glad they did. GL Homes simplifies the process as much as possible since they’ve been doing it for decades.

What Standard Features Come With GL Homes?

No matter what community a buyer decides on, a few standard features from GL Homes make a difference. Automatically counting on this level of quality starts the building process ideally.

Concrete Block Construction

Using steel-reinforced concrete block construction ensures that the home is solid and quiet. Residents don’t have to worry about crazy Florida storms (or crazy Florida neighbors) with this level of construction.

Impact Windows and Doors or Hurricane Shutters

Any home in Florida has a chance of being hit by a hurricane. GL Homes exceed standards when it comes to building a new home. Having strong windows, doors, and shutters provide peace of mind.

Underground Utilities

Unsightly power lines don’t exist in these communities. Not only do they take away from the aesthetics of a community, but they’re also much more likely to go down.

Drainage Systems

Another feature to help with inclement weather is an advanced water drainage system for every community. Quality water flow will help with any flood issues.

Tile Roofs

A tile roof design for Florida weather provides outstanding protection. It’s also durable, reducing the need to make a cost replacement anytime soon.

What Customers Say About Their Experience with GL Homes

The online GL Homes reviews have been trending in a positive direction recently. Customers have shared their satisfaction regarding the quality of work, the level of attention received, and the ease of communication. Their latest review on bbb.org from Josue B. talks about his positive experience working with the team at every stage of the building process.

Another review from Gwen S. on birdeye.com praises the general contractor in charge of her build. Her uncertainty during the building process faded away with the team’s professionalism.

Buyers want to feel like they are getting individual attention. GL Homes has grown considerably, but they haven’t lost that small business feel. They take the time to respond to all negative reviews online to come up with a solution promptly.

How GL Homes Continues to Grow

With over 45 years of experience in Florida, GL Homes is as big as ever. They continue to keep up with trends, raise quality standards, and stick to specific areas they know best. This recipe has led to incredible success, and customers have noticed.

All current communities have detailed listings on glhomes.com. Their interactive website allows potential buyers to see a lot and gather information before making an in-person appointment.

Fast forward to the present day, and GL Homes is now one of the largest homebuilders in the country. New clients always reach out to them in hopes of turning a dream home into a reality. Time and time again, the company makes it work.