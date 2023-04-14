Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida recently honored ten distinguished Girl Scout alumni at the 2023 Lifetime of Leadership Celebration at HistoryMiami. The event was timed with the launch of the “A Century of Girl Scouting in Miami and the Keys,” a new exhibition hosted at HistoryMiami Museum commemorating the centennial anniversary of the organization. The exhibition will be on display through June 11, 2023, before making its way through Miami with the Miami-Dade County Public Libraries.

The Lifetime of Leadership honorees are: Marice Cohen Band, Troop Leader and Pulitzer Award-winning journalist; Lucia Davis-Raiford, President & CEO, Carrie Meek Foundation; Leandra Hall, Founder of AfroTechie & Computer Science Student; Felecia Hatcher, CEO, Black Ambition Opportunity, Inc.; Constance Jones, News Anchor, NBC 6 Today; Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor, Miami-Dade County; Madeline Pumariega, President, Miami Dade College; Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Senior Advisor, Akin Gump Strauss & Feld; Penny Shaffer, Retired Executive, Florida Blue; Ana Veiga Milton, President, Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Co-Founder & Trustee, José Milton Foundation, Cecil & Ana Milton Family Foundation.

GSTF is proud to be one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in Miami. The first Girl Scout Troop in Miami was formed in 1923 — Alligator Troop 1 in Coconut Grove. Today, the organization serves close to 3,000 Girl Scouts in every zip code across Miami and Monroe counties, alongside volunteers, alumni and valued partner organizations. For more information visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.