Get Paid to Binge-Watch 24 James Bond Movies

No Time to Die, Nerd Bear will pay one super fan $1000 to watch all 24 movies starting from Dr. No right up to Spectre. That’s over 51 hours of films, 7 different 007s, and too many martinis! NerdBear.com , a nerd culture website, is offering one person the opportunity to watch 24 James Bond movies and get paid for it.To celebrate the release of the 25th (official) James Bond film,, Nerd Bear will pay one super fan $1000 to watch all 24 movies starting fromright up to. That’s over 51 hours of films, 7 different 007s, and too many martinis!

That’s not all. They will also receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card to rent the movies and a $50 AMC Gift Card to watch the latest installment at the cinema.

“The delay of No Time to Die from April to September 2021 has disappointed many James Bond fans,” said Amar Hussain, Founder of Nerd Bear. “While we wait for the release later this year, we thought it would be fun and a pleasant distraction from Covid to offer this opportunity to a movie buff.”

The winner will be required to watch all 24 movies within 30 days and complete a worksheet.

The films they will be watching are:

Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015)