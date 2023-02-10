Get Fresh Lobsters Right to Your Door

If you want to enjoy some fresh and delicious lobster at home, look no further. Some companies like Lobster Anywhere will deliver live or pre-cooked lobsters right to your door and are specialized in delivering live lobsters from the source to the customer.

Benefits of Having Your Lobster Delivered

There are several benefits to getting lobster delivered to your door. Here are just a few:

Convenience: Having live or pre-cooked lobsters delivered to your door eliminates the need to go to the seafood market or restaurant to purchase them.

Freshness: By purchasing from a reputable seafood delivery service, you can ensure that the lobsters you receive are fresh and of high quality.

Variety: Many seafood delivery services offer a variety of lobster options, such as different sizes and types, as well as pre-cooked lobster meat.

Time-saving: By having lobster delivered to your door, you can save time and energy that you would otherwise spend on shopping and preparing the lobster.

Access: Some areas may not have a local seafood market or restaurant that sells live lobsters, so getting them delivered can be the only way to access live lobsters.

Special occasions: Having lobsters delivered to your door is a great way to celebrate a special occasion such as a birthday, anniversary, or graduation.

Lobster Prices

Lobster prices can vary depending on several factors, including the type of lobster, the time of year, and the location. The most common type of lobster is the American lobster, also known as the Maine lobster, which is caught in the waters off the northeastern coast of the United States.

These lobsters tend to be larger and have a sweeter, more succulent meat. Prices for American lobsters can vary depending on the season, with prices typically being higher in the summer months. That said, prices for live lobsters can range from $5 to $15 per pound, while prices for pre-cooked lobster meat can range from $15 to $30 per pound.

How to Place a Lobster Delivery Order

When getting lobster delivered to your door, there are a few additional things to keep in mind to ensure that you are getting a high-quality product.

Research the vendor: Look for a reputable vendor specializing in live lobster shipping. Read customer reviews and check the vendor’s website for information on their shipping and handling practices.

Check for certifications: Look for vendors that have certifications for humane handling and sustainable sourcing.

Check for shipping options: Look for vendors that offer overnight or 2-day shipping to ensure that the lobsters arrive fresh. It’s also important to check if the vendor ships to your area and if there are any restrictions.

Confirm the packaging: Make sure the vendor is using insulated packaging and a source of moisture, such as wet newspaper or seaweed, to keep the lobsters alive during transit.

Ask about the guarantee: Some vendors offer a live arrival guarantee, which means that you will receive a replacement or refund if the lobsters do not arrive alive.

It’s important to note that live lobster shipping can be complex and require extra care. It’s best to choose a reputable vendor who has the experience to ensure that the product will arrive fresh, healthy and humanely treated.