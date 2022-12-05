Gen Zers are coming home for the holidays on mom and dad’s dime, study says (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

Travel demand has surged this year, although not everyone can afford the sky-high tab.

Along with rising costs for hotels and rental cars, travelers can expect to pay up to 39% more for a round-trip flight around Christmas compared with last year, according to data from the travel booking app Hopper.

Young adults, in particular, are shifting their holiday getaway plans accordingly, a recent report found.

About half of Generation Z plan to travel home this holiday season. However, 41% will rely on their parents or family members to pay for their travel accommodations, according to a study by Credit Karma

One in 10 said they won’t travel home for the holidays because their parents can’t pay for it.

Inflation has made it even harder for those just starting out, who are now squeezed by the surging cost of living and sky-high rents.

Increasingly parents are chipping in — and not just over the holidays.