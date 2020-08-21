Just like every other industry, the casino and gambling industry has and is still suffering heavily due to the crisis that the planet has found itself. A global pandemic of this scale had never before been experienced like this before.

The rate of unemployment is on an all-time high and the economy has never been this bad. Naturally, recreational industries are finding themselves to be affected more than the others. In a world where earning the basics has become a challenge, there is only so much that industries like gambling and casinos can expect. And while this has been the case around the world, this article shall only concentrate on the gambling and casino industry in Florida and also examine what we can expect from the industry in the near future.

The Present Scenario of the Industry:

Gambling has been legal in Florida. Forms of gambling like betting, video poker and slot machines are all considered legal. And this legalization of the casinos and gambling in Florida is also what contributes to the tourism industry of Florida. With casinos shutting down for an indefinite period of time, the economy of Florida has suffered massively. And therefore, now is the time to examine the changes that we can find in this industry and also think about all the ways in which Florida can gear up to keep the industry afloat.

It is important to mention that most of the casinos in Florida are still shut with barely a few trying to open up and maintain safety protocols. However, it is also important to understand that the casinos cannot stay shut for long. They have to bounce back or perish forever.

What Can You Expect from the Casinos in Florida in the Future?

Casinos Might Have to Start Making Reservations

The only way to fight the spread of this virus is by allowing only a handful of people into the casino floors. This will help in keeping an adequate distance from each other and therefore, reduce contact. One of the best ways to do so, according to this source in Canada, is by considering the option of pre-booking of the casinos so that a count can be kept on the number of people who would be allowed on the floors.

Adequate Social Distancing

Casinos must implement appropriate measures of physical distancing and see to it that they are watching out for the ways people are behaving within the floors. A reduction in physical contact will help prevent community transmission and see to it that the conditions are not exacerbated.

Frequent Hand Sanitizing and Wearing Masks Must Be Made a Mandate

Casinos, and not just the ones in Florida, must always see to it they only allow people with masks and other basic protective gear. Visitors must also carry hand sanitizers with them so that they can sanitize their hands frequently and prevent transmission.

Thermal Scanning Could Be Considered as an Option

The final option that casinos can consider is that of thermal scanning people before they are allowed to enter the casinos. They must be prevented from entering the casino on the slightest display of symptoms or a higher than usual body temperature. This is the only way to prevent people from being infected when they visit the casinos.

Some of the casinos have even started implementing these safety measures so that they can keep their business and help the economy improve to at least some extent.