Fun Things To Do On A Weekend In Tampa, Florida

With an average of 237 days of sunshine a year, it’s clear the Sunshine State lives up to its name. Out of all the states that make up the U.S., there is arguably no other destination that is more associated with great weather, fabulous white-sandy beaches, and laid-back people.

Although Miami, Naples and Key West are among some of the most popular Floridian cities to visit, there are many others that have equally exciting things to show off. Tampa is one of these places, known for its gorgeous ocean water, successful pro-sports teams, and countless tourist attractions.

Have the Ride of Your Life at Busch Gardens

Lovers of adrenaline are surely familiar with Busch Gardens, the Tampa-based theme park which boasts six major roller-coaster rides over the span of 335 acres. With an annual attendance of over four million, the venue is never lacking in entertainment and features firework shows and live musical performances in addition to thrilling rides. Just be ready for a hair-raising experience that will have you talking about all the fun for weeks on end. Take a walk on the wild side and get your tickets today.

Catch a Bucs Game at Raymond James Stadium

Another ticket all visitors of Tampa should secure is a pass to Raymond James Stadium. This sports venue, which has a capacity of 65,890, is the home of defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all, what could be better than watching Tom Brady throw spirals into the endzone in real-time? In fact, now is the perfect time to go as the NFL 2021-22 season has just recently kicked off with new games every week up until February.

According to expert NFL betting odds, the Bucs are top contenders for yet another Vince Lombardi trophy next year, as they continue to disrupt the league since acquiring Brady back in April of 2020. One thing’s for certain—whether you’re a football fan or not, snagging a seat at Raymond James is a must when visiting Tampa just for the atmosphere alone!

Explore an Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

After you’ve had your football fix, head on down to the Tampa Museum of Art for an afternoon of artistic exploration. Founded all the way back in 1920, here visitors will find a mixture of ancient, contemporary, and modern art in a variety of exhibitions. The center also offers art classes where professional teachers from the community guide guests through engaging workshops and courses. All levels are welcomed, whether you’re an experienced artist, looking to build a portfolio, or simply a beginner interested in art as a hobby. For members of the museum, tickets are free, and for adult visitors, entrance is $15 either online or in-person.

Dine out at the Tampa Riverwalk

One of the best and most defining parts of Tampa as a city is its Riverwalk. A long stretch of pedestrian walkway that features a variety of shopping destinations and restaurants, this area is ideal for an afternoon stroll or bike ride.

There are even boating options for tourists who would like to explore the downtown Tampa waterways in all their glory. However, there’s nothing better than having dinner with a view at one of the many hip dining locales. Freshly caught menu items like oysters, shrimp, lobster, and more are perfect for seafood lovers. It goes without saying that outdoor seating is plentiful so you won’t have to worry about finding a good spot next to the river.

Don’t miss out on these attractions and activities the next time you find yourself in Tampa, Florida. After all, Florida is undoubtedly one of the best places to live when it comes to climate and cost of living in comparison with other states.