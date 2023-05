Due to an intense line of thunderstorms that are expected to pass through the area this morning — in the interest of public safety — the opening of Sunday ’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be delayed.

The show site and premium viewing venues will open at 1 p.m., which include the Drop Zone, Sand Boxes, Flight Line Club, and VIP Penthouse.

The flying will begin shortly thereafter. The weather forecast for the afternoon is partly cloudy to mostly sunny.