Those watching the scale beware. Augment the diet for National Greasy Foods Day on October 25th.
- Greasy foods can be prepared with healthier oils and with much less than average amounts of oil used when cooking, making them much healthier choices.
- Greasy food affects your health in many negative ways. First of all, it makes you gain weight. Weight gain can lead to obesity, which can lead to high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, and even death.
- Secondly, greasy food has high cholesterol. Again, this can lead to serious problems, especially because cholesterol buildup can block the blood flow in your arteries, leading to heart failure or causing a stroke.
- Fried chicken is the most ordered meal in sit-down restaurants in the U.S.
- Researchers have found that the consumption of fatty acids activates regions of the brain regions that regulate emotions and can reduce feelings of sadness by about half.
- Greasy food for hangovers:
- Eggs contain large amounts of cysteine, an amino acid that helps neutralize and break down the hangover-inducing toxin acetaldehyde in the liver.
- Hot peppers, a common egg accomplice, contain salicylates, a compound that is also the basis of aspirin.
- Bacon contains a lot of amino acids, which help replenish depleted neurotransmitters.
- Until 2013, the number one purchaser of kale was Pizza Hut. They used it to garnish their salad bars. Then people decided it was trendy and wanted to eat it.
- Eating junk food alters brain activity in a way similar to addictive drugs, such as cocaine and heroin
- Four out of five children recognize the Mcdonald’s logo by the time they are three years old, which is before some of them know their own names
- Chick-fil-A sells more than 1.64 billion chicken nuggets every year. That would be more than 5 nuggets for each person in the U.S.
- Eating fast food regularly has the same impact on the liver as hepatitis. French fries, fried chicken, and onion rings are particularly harmful
- The number of jars of Nutella sold in a year could cover the Great Wall of China eight times
- Chicken meat is not the main ingredient in chicken nuggets. Rather, the main ingredients are fat, epithelium, bone, and nerve and connective tissue.
- The shiny covering around jelly beans is called shellac, which is derived from the secretions of the female Kerria lacca, an insect native to Thailand.
- Cracker Jack originated in Chicago and was the first to use toys to target junk food to children.
- The average American eats over 4 pounds of potato chips a year
- On average, Americans eat 29 pounds of French fries each year.
- Funnel cakes might have come from medieval Persia, but we can probably thank the Pennsylvania Dutch immigrants for their current form—batter drizzled into hot oil and deep fried.
- The word ‘bacon’ goes back to German and refers to a pig’s back.
- Doughnut makers produce over 10 billion donuts a year.
- On average, Americans consume 22 teaspoons of sugar a day, most of it is in the form of high-fructose corn syrup served in soft drinks and candy bars.
- While eating ice cream may seem a delicious way to cool off, the high fat content in the tasty treat actually warms up the body.
- Every year, Reese’s makes enough Peanut Butter Cups to feed one cup to everybody in the U.S., Africa, Europe, Japan, Australia, India and China.
- The word “Pepsi” is from the word “dyspepsia,” which means indigestion. Caleb Bradham, the creator of the soda, believed that the drink would aid in digestion.
- Americans eat over 4.5 billion tacos per year. That’s enough to stretch 490,000 miles, which is to the moon and back.
- The creamy middle of a Twinkie is not cream at all but mostly Crisco, which is vegetable shortening
- The agent that gives Twinkies their smooth feel, cellulose gum, is also used in rocket fuel to give it a slightly gelatinous feel.
- 1958 – Pizza Hut, America’s first official pizza chain restaurant, opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas. The building was so small, they could only fit nine letters on the sign, which is why they simply named it “Pizza Hut.”
- Cooking oil types include:
- Olive oil
- Palm oil
- Soybean oil
- Canola oil
- Pumpkin oil
- Corn oil
- Sunflower oil
- Safflower oil
- Peanut oil
- Grapeseed oil
- Sesame oil
- Agran oil
- Rice bran oil
- Other vegetable oils
- Butter and lard.
