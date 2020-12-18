Home Weather Friday Will Have A Chill In The Air

Friday Will Have A Chill In The Air

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday starts with a chill in the air, as morning lows bottom out in the upper 40s to mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but with a cool and sometimes gusty breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows mostly in the 50s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a brisk ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday morning will be milder, and the day will feature sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see the return of some morning showers, along with good sun and clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR