Friday Will Have A Chill In The Air

Friday starts with a chill in the air, as morning lows bottom out in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The day will be sunny but with a cool and sometimes gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows mostly in the 50s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a brisk ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday morning will be milder, and the day will feature sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see the return of some morning showers, along with good sun and clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.