Friday Storms And Showers Across Florida

Severe storms are possible, with dangerous lightning, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s at the Gulf coast and the upper 70s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of showers as a front moves in. Look for storms in the east coast metro area in the afternoon and early evening. Again, some of those storms could be severe. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny but cool. Sunday’s highs will top off near the 70 degree mark.

Monday will be off to a chilly start again, with lows in the low 50s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes good sun and some clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.