Friday In Florida Will Be Wet

Friday features partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Minor flooding at high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring more sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers and storms on a building breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy. Look for showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a strong ocean breeze, and some afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes good sun and periods of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave over the Lesser Antilles is not expected to develop but will bring heavy rain to the area during the next couple of days. Elsewhere a non-tropical low is expected to develop southeast of Bermuda, and it has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days. Another low is expected to form this weekend in the western Caribbean, and it also has a low chance of developing by the middle of next week — but we’ll keep an eye on it.