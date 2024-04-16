FOUND IT! Europe’s Secret Country You Didn’t Know Existed (Video Tour)

Weirdest country in Europe – Today we will visit the self proclaimed Principality of Seborga. Where?

According to legend, this little town was never registered when Italy was formed and for that reason, they proclaimed their own Principality of Seborga.

In this weird little country, you can buy a “passport” or even their “coin.” Those are not recognized anywhere else in the world.

Also in Seborga the weirdest country in Europe, you can meet a Knight Templar that can tell you all about the deep and rich history that connects Seborga with the Knights Templar.

When we arrived in Seborga we were greeted by Her Majesty Princess Nina the current Princess of Seborga.

If you are traveling to Italy and you want to see something different and maybe meet a Knight Templar go for a visit in Seborga the Weirdest country in Europe!