Fort Myers IT Company Launches Free Technology Services To Help Florida Businesses Struggling Through COVID-19

Are you sure your security posture is strong? That’s a critical question to answer in the coming weeks as we see more and more personnel work from home.

Pulse Technology Solutions has supported dramatic improvements in remote monitoring with patch management, secure remote working solutions, e-learning and cybersecurity for employees for hundreds of organizations, including the local, state and U.S. Territories’ government agencies. Are you prepared to keep your investment in workstations or servers with remote monitoring with patch management or defend against a wave of criminals trying to take advantage of this crisis by using social engineering against you?

Company founder James Ritter is adept at rapidly developing various technology solutions with a focus on security awareness culture resistant to the most persistent criminals. So, Pulse is taking drastic action. Every member of the company is working overtime to honor their duty to national security.

It’s eliminating charges for all small-to-medium-size businesses involved in the following industries:

Commercial facilities

Communications

Critical manufacturing

Legal

Medical

Emergency services

Energy

Financial services

Food and agriculture

Government facilities

Health care and public health

Information technology

Transportation systems

Water and wastewater systems

Pulse will maintain 24/7 operations for the duration of this global pandemic.

Pulse will also be holding free, bi-weekly, Q&A sessions with its matter experts. More details will follow.

Pulse also offers e-books to help all personnel quickly understand foundational cybersecurity concepts including:

Protecting Personal Information

Data Breach Response

Peer-to-Peer File Sharing

Scams and Your Small Business

The CPA Cybersecurity Survival Guide

Start with Security

The MSP Cybersecurity Survival Guide

Cybersecurity for Small Business

Pulse offers basic and advanced interactive cybersecurity awareness training platforms. It also provides managed and self-serve phishing simulations, training and reporting platforms along with written information security programs and policies to help clients avoid cyber incidents and guide them through those that do occur.

The following are available in digital formats:

General security policies including:

Pandemic response planning

Security response plan

Password protection

Network security policies including:

Remote access tools

Remote access

Acquisition assessment

Server security policies including:

Technology equipment disposal

Software installation

Server security

Stay calm, don’t hesitate to reach out, and we’ll get through this crisis together.

