Forget ‘Tipflation:’ Restaurant Surcharges For Inflation, Health Care, Water Are Consumers’ Latest Pet Peeve (Video)

These fees, which typically range between 3% and 5%, are catching on at restaurants across the country . They may cover health insurance, inflation, credit card transactions or even tap water .

This year, 15% of restaurant owners added surcharges, according to the National Restaurant Association’s restaurant business conditions survey.

Unlike other small businesses, it can be hard for restaurants to absorb or pass on price increases. A restaurant’s typical pretax profit is about 5% of sales. “It’s a very thin margin to begin with,” said Hudson Riehle, the National Restaurant Association’s senior vice president of research.

At the same time, most costs, including food, labor and rent, are higher now than they were before the Covid-19 pandemic and show no signs of coming back down.

“It’s a situation that really is unprecedented,” Riehle said.

As a result, restaurant operators have come up with different strategies to stay afloat, he added, and “some have elected to add on to a typical check certain fees.”

Although such surcharges are unpopular among diners, Riehle expects this new business model “will become permanent.”