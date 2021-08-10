If you’re reading this, congratulations. Someone you really care about asked you to be their best man. But as a wise man once said, “With great power comes great responsibility.” Being the best man has its share of responsibilities, and planning the bachelor party is one of them. Fortunately, we have a guide for how to throw an epic bachelor party.

Consult the Groom

The groom should fully enjoy his night without having to stress over the details. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consult the groom about your plans. After all, it’s his night, and you want to make it a party he’ll enjoy. You can ask:

Does he want a high-energy night or something more low-key?

Does he want to travel? If so, how far?

Should your night focus on activities or socializing?

How much food and drink should be involved?

How big do you want your guest list?

There are two benefits to this. Your groom will love the event, and it will help you figure out how to throw the bachelor party. Plus, you’ll have an easier time narrowing down your choices.

Pick the Venue

Once you have an idea of the kind of night he wants, it’s time to pick the setting. Your venue will depend on several things: mainly your activity, your guest list, and your party’s preferences. Here are a few ideas for venues you might try:

A local bar or restaurant

A theme park

A beach with scuba diving

Indoor skydiving

An off-roading trail

A rented fishing boat

A concert

You can also visit more than one venue, depending on how much time you have. Go scuba diving during the day, then take the party on a bar crawl in the evening.

Pro-Tip

Some people decide to make the venue a surprise for the groom. If you do, keep in mind that different venues have different dress codes. Even if you don’t tell him where you’re going, at least tell him what to wear for the night out.

Make a Guest List

Making a bachelor party guest list isn’t the same as making a guest list for your average house party. Typically, there aren’t more than eight people. This includes the groomsmen and a few other close friends to the groom. But as with everything else, make sure your groom approves of the guest list before you send out invites.