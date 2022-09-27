For Florida It’s All About Ian

Hurricane Ian poses a significant threat to South Florida. There’s a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for the Naples area northward to Bonita Beach. There’s a tropical storm warning for the Lower and Middle Keys. A tropical watch is in effect for the Broward and Miami-Dade coast southward to the Upper Keys. A storm surge warning is in effect for most of the Florida Gulf coast, and the Naples area could see 5 to 8 feet of storm surge. Storm surge in the Florida Keys could reach 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday’s weather is dependent on the track and intensity of Ian. Expect tropical storm conditions around South Florida, with hurricane conditions a possibility for the Gulf coast. Up to 8 inches of rain will cause flooding in many parts of South Florida. Stay away from the beaches; there’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents at all beaches along both coasts. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be windy and stormy, with tropical storm conditions possible during the day for the east coast metro area and into the evening along the Gulf coast. Expect flood waters to linger through Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be breezy with more clouds and storms than sun. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a return to more typical weather: a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun with some passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Hurricane Ian has reached the southern Gulf of Mexico as a powerful major hurricane. At midday on Tuesday, Ian was about 280 miles south-southwest of Sarasota. Maximum sustained winds were 115 miles per hour, and the hurricane was moving just east of due north at 10 miles per hour. All preparations should be complete. Stay inside and stay safe.

Elsewhere, the low in the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a depression, but it does not pose a threat to land.