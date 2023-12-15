For Almost 40 Years “Christmas Sweaters” Had A Different Name. What Was It?

For Almost 40 Years “Christmas Sweaters” Had A Different Name. What Was...

Since 2011, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day has grown to be an international event. Now occurring on the third Friday of December, the celebration gives holiday lovers worldwide a chance to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters.

1950s – Christmas Sweaters Once Went by a Different Name. Holiday sweaters were first manufactured on a grand scale sometime during the 1950s. Back then, they were actually produced under the name “Jingle Bell Sweaters” instead.

1989 – Jingle-bell sweaters reached a peak when displayed on the whole family during National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

2001 – it wasn’t until 2001 when Bridget Jones’ Diary was released that things got even more interesting for ugly sweaters, Mark Darcy, the character played by Colin Firth in the film, sported a ridiculous reindeer ugly sweater.

2002 – The First Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Was Held in Vancouver, Canada.

2011 – San Diego-based duo Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton started the business Tipsy Elves in 2011. Their silly depictions on Christmas characters including Santa and the Bumble won over the heart and wallet of Shark Tank’s investor, Robert Herjavec

2012 – From 2012 to 2015, the Ugly Sweater industry grew by 200%.

2013 – is founded adding momentum to the steady rise toward mainstream popularity.

2013 – On Nordstrom.com, one ugly Christmas sweater goes for $600 (in 2013).

2014 – they partnered with Save the Children in their “Make the World Better with a Sweater” campaign.

It started as a joke. A resale retail store noticed an unruly amount of unfortunate sweaters knitted by relatives or ridiculously decorated with festive accouterments coming in their doors. So, as a joke, they put them up for sale.

23% of people will buy an ugly sweater. It’s bound to happen! Whether it’s for a house party, an office event, or family photos, 23% of people don’t doubt that they’ll be joining the ugly sweater brigade

9% of people have celebrated.

made $5 million. This company knows its ugly sweaters. In only three years, their profit has skyrocketed into being a multimillion-dollar company.

