Foods To Eat That Are High In Protein And Low In Carbs

Protein, carbohydrates, and fats are macronutrients. These nutrients are necessary in large quantities to provide a person with energy and keep them healthy. It is important for a person to have a balanced diet and consume sufficient amounts of each macronutrient. However, if a person is looking to lose weight or alter their body composition, they may wish to adjust the balance of their macronutrients and consume more protein while reducing their carbohydrate intake. In this article, we discuss the roles of carbohydrates and protein in the diet. We also explain what foods are high in protein and low in carbs and suggest a meal plan that people can try.

Role of protein and carbohydrate in the diet Along with fat, protein and carbohydrates make up the three macronutrients present in food. Protein is a major component of the skin, muscle, bone, organs, hair, and nails. Dietary protein is important for preventing lean body mass loss, promoting growth and repair of the body, and generally maintaining good health. Dietary protein may come from animal sources or plant-based foods. Carbohydrates act as the body’s main energy source and can be either simple or complex. These types of carbohydrates differ in chemical structure and the speed at which the body absorbs them. Simple carbohydrates contain one or two sugar molecules, and the body absorbs them more quickly than complex carbohydrates, which have a longer molecular chain. Dietary guidelines suggest the following carbohydrate and protein intake for male and female adults: Sex Female Female Female Male Male Male Age 19–30 31–50 51+ 19–30 31–50 51+ Calorie Intake 2,000 1,800 1,600 2,400 2,200 2,000 Recommended protein intake (% of calories) 10–35 10–35 10–35 10–35 10–35 10–35 Recommended carbohydrate intake (% of calories) 45–65 45–65 45–65 45–65 45–65 45–65 To follow a low carbohydrate, high protein diet, a person would need to drop their carb intake to about 26% of their total calories. The definition of a high protein intake varies among sources, but one study trialing a high protein diet defined it as 30% of a person’s total calorie intake.

Benefits

A low carb, high protein diet may offer several benefits, including: Weight loss: There is some evidence to suggest that a low carb, high protein diet may facilitate weight loss. This result is due in part to protein helping people feel fuller with less food. However, the results will vary depending on various factors, including calorie consumption and amount of exercise.

Adopting a low carb, high protein diet may pose certain risks. For example, a diet that is high in protein can put acid load on the kidneys, which may increase a person’s risk of developing kidney disease. An older review suggests that the long-term consumption of a high protein diet may also contribute to the following health issues: bone disorders

increased cancer risks

problems with liver function

coronary artery disease A 2018 study notes that the type of protein that a person consumes on a low carb, high protein diet may affect mortality. Low carb diets that incorporate protein and fat from meats, such as chicken, pose a higher mortality risk than plant-based proteins and fats. A person should consider consulting their doctor before making any radical dietary changes. They may also wish to work with a dietitian to create an eating plan. Foods to include

People following a low carb, high protein diet can include the following foods in their meals: eggs

fish and shellfish

meat

poultry

certain dairy

nonstarchy vegetables

seeds

soy

mycoprotein Learn more about foods that are high in protein.

Foods to avoid People who are trying to limit their carbohydrate intake may wish to avoid the following types of foods: bread and grains

starches

sugary drinks

processed high carb foods

cereal

certain alcohols

juice Supplements

A person can also increase the amount of protein in their diet by taking supplements, although it is advisable to discuss this with a doctor first. Protein supplements include: Whey isolate: Whey is a byproduct of milk, and it is often a core ingredient in protein shakes. Whey isolate has undergone a process to remove fats and carbs, leaving mostly protein. A person can mix whey isolate powder with milk or water.

Whey is a byproduct of milk, and it is often a core ingredient in protein shakes. Whey isolate has undergone a process to remove fats and carbs, leaving mostly protein. A person can mix whey isolate powder with milk or water. Vegan isolate powder: Products with vegan isolate powder often use pea or bean isolate. Similar to whey isolate, a person can mix vegan isolate powder with a plant-based milk or water.

Products with vegan isolate powder often use pea or bean isolate. Similar to whey isolate, a person can mix vegan isolate powder with a plant-based milk or water. Protein bars: These are often a useful snack when on a low carb, high protein diet. However, a person should check the nutrients, as protein bars vary in the amount of carbs and protein they contain.

These are often a useful snack when on a low carb, high protein diet. However, a person should check the nutrients, as protein bars vary in the amount of carbs and protein they contain. Protein capsules: These are pills that contain protein powder. Depending on the manufacturer, the capsules may use different types of protein powder.

Meal plan example Below is an example of a low carb, high protein meal plan: Breakfast: spinach omelet or scrambled tofu

spinach omelet or scrambled tofu Snack: cucumber strips wrapped in chicken slices or hummus with carrot batons

cucumber strips wrapped in chicken slices or hummus with carrot batons Lunch: seasoned grilled chicken or tempeh with cauliflower rice and vegetables, such as broccoli or oven baked carrots and zucchini

seasoned grilled chicken or tempeh with cauliflower rice and vegetables, such as broccoli or oven baked carrots and zucchini Snack: whey isolate or a vegan protein shake

whey isolate or a vegan protein shake Dinner: grilled turkey or vegan burger with a salad containing cucumber, tomato, and feta or a cheese alternative

grilled turkey or vegan burger with a salad containing cucumber, tomato, and feta or a cheese alternative