Foggy Start Wednesday Before Warming Up

Wednesday starts with early fog, especially near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features sunny skies with a few clouds on a gentle breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and is expected to increase during the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s — warm for the beginning of March but not record-breaking.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature windy conditions, lots of sun, and some clouds at times. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a warm and gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies again. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.