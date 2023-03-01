Home Weather Foggy Start Wednesday Before Warming Up

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday starts with early fog, especially near the Gulf coast and well inland.  Then the day features sunny skies with a few clouds on a gentle breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and is expected to increase during the day.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s — warm for the beginning of March but not record-breaking.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature windy conditions, lots of sun, and some clouds at times.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a warm and gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies again.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

