Florida's Weather For Tuesday Is A Repeat Of Monday – Sun, Showers, Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of clouds, with showers and storms developing from mid-day through the evening hours.  A brisk breeze will develop near the east coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of showers, especially in the afternoon.  A few storms are possible late in the day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Our cloudy and rainy weather continues on Thursday.  Look for periods of showers throughout the day, along with a few afternoon storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be another cloudy day, and we’ll see periods of showers and a few storms once again.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the remnants of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda are moving into the Bay of Campeche.  They have a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next couple of days, so we’ll keep an eye on it.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

