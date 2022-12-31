Home Weather Florida’s Warm Welcome To 2023

Florida’s Warm Welcome To 2023

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

New Year’s Day features early fog, which will give way to mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and more clouds than sun along the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and some clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be warm, sunny, and breezy.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

