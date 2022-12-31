Florida’s Warm Welcome To 2023

New Year’s Day features early fog, which will give way to mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and more clouds than sun along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and some clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be warm, sunny, and breezy. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s again.