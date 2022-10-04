Florida’s Forecast For Wednesday Is Good Sun With East Coast Showers

Wednesday features good sun with some passing showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a sunny day. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast through Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be another sunny day along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will start the day with lots of sun, but a few showers will develop during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and just a few clouds around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The streak of sunny days will continue along the Gulf coast. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze near both coasts. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny and breezy day with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the wave approaching the Windward Islands has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it as it makes its way into the Caribbean. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing, but it will remain in the open ocean.