Florida Will Start Out Foggy Before Becoming Nice And Sunny

Sunday starts with patchy fog in much of South Florida and smoky air in inland portions of the east coast metro area. Then we’ll see plenty of sun with a few clouds at times near the east coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the interior.

The disturbance we’ve been watching is now Tropical Depression # 1. TD # 1 was moving north-northeast at 13 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast.

Monday will see some early fog near the Gulf coast. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will be back on a gusty breeze on Tuesday. The Gulf coast will see some sun, while the east coast metro area will be cloudy. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy, with periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.