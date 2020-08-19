Tropics Are Busy; Showers And Storms Here Today

Wednesday features morning sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area starts the day with lots of clouds. Then widespread showers and storms will develop by late morning and linger into the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Thursday will be another day of clouds, widespread showers, and storms at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature sun and clouds to start with showers and a few storms moving in by midday. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in most locations and the upper 80s right along the Atlantic coast.

Look for lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

We’re watching the tropics because it is “that time” of year. The first wave we’re tracking is in the eastern Caribbean, where it has a medium chance of developing. But conditions will be more favorable when it reaches the western Caribbean, and this wave has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next 5 days. After that, computer models forecast it entering the Gulf of Mexico, so we’ll watch it closely.

The second wave we’re watching is about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands, and this one has a high chance of reaching depression status in the next day or so. This system could affect the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Computer models indicate a future track close to South Florida, but this is highly uncertain until the system develops a defined center of circulation. We’ll keep a very close eye on this one.

As if that’s not enough, another wave is expected to emerge off the African coast in a couple of days. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for tropical development in the Atlantic for the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned.