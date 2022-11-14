Florida Will See Lots Of Sun Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will start with lows in the 60s as a front moves through the area. Look for more clouds than sun. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon showers are possible in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds and some showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see partly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.