Florida Will See Lots Of Sun Again Friday

Friday features lots of sun, a nice ocean breeze, with a few clouds and quick showers in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another sunny and pleasant day with just the chance of a stray shower. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will see the return of showers and a few storms on a strong breeze as a cold front moves into our area. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees — but look for lows on Tuesday morning to drop to around the 60-degree mark.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and cool breeze. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.

In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next several days as it moves northeastward over the open ocean. Elsewhere, a low is expected to form in the far eastern Atlantic this weekend. This one has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression as it moves southward.