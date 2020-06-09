June Showers And Storms For Florida – Again

Tuesday features lots of clouds, some sun, and showers and storms along the sea breeze during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature good sun, some clouds, and showers and storms at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Look for mostly sunny skies Friday morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

We’re continuing to watch what’s left of Tropical Depression Cristobal as it brings heavy rain to much of the Midwest. At 5 am Tuesday, the system was located about 80 miles east-southeast of Springfield, Missouri, and was moving north at 25 miles per hour. While still technically a tropical depression early on Tuesday, Cristobal will quickly lose its tropical characteristics during the day.

And the National Hurricane Center says a non-tropical low will form in the Atlantic, several hundred miles east of Bermuda. The NHC gives this feature a low chance of developing during the next five days.