Florida Will Have Sun, Clouds And Showers Thursday; The Tropics Are Busy

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night, because Daylight Savings Time begins early Sunday morning. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny, but don’t count out the chance of a quick afternoon shower in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, but look for an afternoon shower or two on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropics are very active for early November. Hurricane Lisa was about 55 miles from the coast of Belize at midday on Wednesday. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and Lisa was moving west at 14 miles per hour. Hurricane Martin in the central Atlantic had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour at midday on Wednesday. Martin was racing east-northeast at 26 miles per hour at that time.

We’re watching the waters around the Greater Antilles for a developing low. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression during the next five days as it moves generally northward.