Florida Will Have Sun And Storms Monday

Monday features good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers in the morning. Storms will develop in spots during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Look for storms to linger into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with plenty of showers as a front moves through the area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun and lingering showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. The east coast metro area could see a few showers in spots. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.