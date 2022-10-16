Home Weather Florida Will Have Sun And Storms Monday

Florida Will Have Sun And Storms Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/clouds-background-gloomy-gray-storm-background-sky-top-clouds_28489296.htm#query=stormy&position=25&from_view=search&track=sph

Monday features good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers in the morning.  Storms will develop in spots during the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Look for storms to linger into the evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with plenty of showers as a front moves through the area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun and lingering showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies.  The east coast metro area could see a few showers in spots.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here