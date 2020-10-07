Home Weather Florida Will Have Sun And Some Showers; Tracking The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features good sun in the morning, with clouds and a few showers and storms on a brisk breeze in the mid to late afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast through Thursday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a brisk ocean breeze.  A few showers will blow by along the Gulf coast in the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Friday will be another day of good sun and a few showers in the afternoon.  The east coast metro area will see a strong ocean breeze as well.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with widespread showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes good sun and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, dangerous Hurricane Delta has undergone rapid intensification on Tuesday.  At midday on Tuesday, Delta had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, making it a category 4 hurricane.  At that time, Delta was about 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel.  Delta is forecast to cross the northern Yucatan on Wednesday morning and reach the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

