Florida Is Mostly Sunny Today; Tracking The Tropics

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds, with maybe a stray shower popping up in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast, Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun in the morning and some showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon, especially in western parts of South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for lots of sun on Friday with quick showers and maybe a storm in spots during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast will depend on what happens in the tropics this week. But for now, we’ll call for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with passing showers and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Speaking of the tropics, we’re watching the wave in the Atlantic that’s about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so, probably before reaching the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can expect gusty winds and heavy rains late on Wednesday into Thursday. Beyond that point, the forecast is uncertain. A thick layer of Saharan dust is likely to slow development of this system, and computer models are not in agreement as to the system’s future track. South Florida will need to pay close attention this week.