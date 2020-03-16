Home Weather Florida Will Have Plenty of Sun, Early East Coast Showers Monday

Florida Will Have Plenty of Sun, Early East Coast Showers Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features plenty of sun with a few clouds at times.  Some early showers will pass through the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will continue the trend of good sun with a few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will be sunny around South Florida as spring officially begins.  A brisk ocean breeze will develop along the east coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will feature good sun and a few mostly east coast clouds.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

