Florida Will Have Nice Weather Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches (and many beaches are closed until further notice). Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday is the first full day of spring, and it will be another mostly sunny day. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for sunny skies again on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and some passing east coast showers in spots. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.