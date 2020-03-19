Home Weather Florida Will Have Nice Weather Thursday

Florida Will Have Nice Weather Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches (and many beaches are closed until further notice).  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday is the first full day of spring, and it will be another mostly sunny day.  Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for sunny skies again on Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and some passing east coast showers in spots.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

