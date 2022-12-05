Home Weather Florida Will Have Near Perfect Weather Tuesday

Florida Will Have Near Perfect Weather Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area.  Look for sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun with a cloud or two from time to time.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will see sunny skies around South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

