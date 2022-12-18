Florida Will Have Lingering Clouds and Showers Sunday

Sunday features clouds and showers on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a few showers in the morning but a nice mix of sun and clouds later in the day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s well inland to the mid-60s right at the Atlantic coast. The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see clouds and showers in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.