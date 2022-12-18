Home Weather Florida Will Have Lingering Clouds and Showers Sunday

Florida Will Have Lingering Clouds and Showers Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features clouds and showers on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a few showers in the morning but a nice mix of sun and clouds later in the day.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s well inland to the mid-60s right at the Atlantic coast.  The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see clouds and showers in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

