Florida Will Have Good Sun With A Gentle Breeze Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will bring a few afternoon showers as well as a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature decent sun, some clouds, and a few showers along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be cloudy with increasingly gusty northwest winds and some showers.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be cooler, with morning lows in the 50s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun but not much of a warm up.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.

