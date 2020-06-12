Florida Will Have Fewer Showers Today

Friday features good sun, clouds at times, and a few passing showers as drier air briefly moves into South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring in plenty of tropical moisture, and that will mean periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Look for plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some storms could develop in the late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of clouds. Showers and storms will develop throughout the area during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday, but we can also expect some sun at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropics are quiet right now, which is certainly a welcome change.