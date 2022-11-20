Florida Will Have Clouds And Rain Again Monday

Monday features clouds and showers on a gusty ocean breeze. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day will see plenty of sun and a few clouds — and we’ll be thankful for that. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a shower or two in spots — and a few bargains for holiday shoppers. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropics.