Florida Will Have A Rainy Start, Chilly Finish Thursday

After periods of showers from Wednesday afternoon through the early hours of Thursday, we’ll see clouds gradually give way to the sun and a nippy breeze. An elevated risk of rip currents will be a threat at all of South Florida’s beaches as the front moves through. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid-40s to around the 50-degree mark right at the Atlantic coast. The day will be sunny with a chilly northwest breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll be off to another cold start on Saturday, with lows mostly in the upper 40s. Saturday will be sunny but with a cool breeze (and some chilly gusts at times along the Gulf coast). Saturday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday morning will be chilly yet again, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be sunny — and finally see winds shift to the east, beginning a warming trend. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will continue our streak of unseasonable morning lows — this time in the low to upper 50s. Plenty of sun is in the forecast for Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.