Florida Will Have A Nice Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of sun with just a few stray showers in spots. Look for patchy fog in the east coast metro area during the early to mid-morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some showers at times. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy, with some showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the wave that’s a few hundred miles east of the Windward Island has a low chance of developing during the next several days.