Florida Will Have A Nice Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of sun with just a few stray showers in spots.  Look for patchy fog in the east coast metro area during the early to mid-morning.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some showers at times.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy, with some showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the wave that’s a few hundred miles east of the Windward Island has a low chance of developing during the next several days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

