Florida Will Have A Chilly Start Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Look for morning lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Gulf coast and well inland to the mid 50s along the Atlantic coast.  The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun on Saturday, but some clouds and showers are in the forecast for the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches at least until Saturday morning.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning will be mild, with lows mostly in the 60s.  The day will bring good sun to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers — and it will be breezy around South Florida.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some passing east coast showers in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

