Florida Will Have A Chilly Start Saturday

Look for morning lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Gulf coast and well inland to the mid 50s along the Atlantic coast. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun on Saturday, but some clouds and showers are in the forecast for the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches at least until Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning will be mild, with lows mostly in the 60s. The day will bring good sun to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers — and it will be breezy around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some passing east coast showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.