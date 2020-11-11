Florida Will Be Windy Wednesday With Showers

Wednesday features windy conditions, plenty of clouds, sun at times, and periods of showers and storms in spots. Since the last thing we need is more rain, a flood watch is in effect for the east coast metro area through Wednesday evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening and at the Gulf beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, a strong breeze, and periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature good sun with some clouds and showers on a brisk breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny with a brisk ocean breeze near the east coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta was lingering about 60 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba at midday on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour. Eta still has the possibility of dropping additional rain on South Florida and western Cuba before it starts moving northward for landfall along the northern Gulf coast late Saturday into Sunday.

Elsewhere, Subtropical storm Theta was about 860 miles southwest of the Azores at midday on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Theta is forecast to become a hurricane far from land. And in the eastern Caribbean, a wave that’s moving westward has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next several days.