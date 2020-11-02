Florida Will Be Windy And Sunny Monday

Monday features windy conditions, some east coast showers in the morning, and lots of sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in effect at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be very breezy with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will see gusty winds, good sun, and some east coast showers in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a very brisk breeze, and some mostly afternoon showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with showers and a few storms on a strong breeze. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta is on its way to the Central American coast, where life-threatening flash floods are possible later this week. At midday on Sunday, Eta was about 400 miles east of the border between Nicaragua and Honduras. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour at that time, but strengthening is expected. A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the coast of Nicaragua, and there’s a tropical storm warning for parts of coastal Honduras. Eta’s track beyond Central America is highly uncertain, with recent model runs indicating that Eta or its remnants could be lifted northward late this week. The possibility exists that Florida could be affected, so we’ll watch this closely. Remember, hurricane season lasts (officially) through November 30.