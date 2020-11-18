Florida Will Be Windy And Cooler Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun, a few clouds, and windy conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be seasonably cool, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Then the day will be another sunny and windy. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s

Friday will continue our streak of sunny and windy days. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very breezy, and a few afternoon showers will be back in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some showers on a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.

In the tropics, Iota continues to bring very heavy rain to portions of Central America. At midday on Tuesday, Iota was about 135 miles east of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour at that time. Despite weakening, Iota could cause life-threatening mudslides and flooding in the region during the next day or so.

We’re also watching the southwest Caribbean, where an area of disturbed weather is expected to form later this week. This feature is forecast to have a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next 5 days.