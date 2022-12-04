Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny Side Up This Week

Florida Will Be Sunny Side Up This Week

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features sunny skies along the Gulf coast, and the east coast metro area will see plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower right at the Atlantic coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds as we continue to enjoy near-perfect December weather.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

 

Thursday will see good sun and some clouds in the east coast metro area, while sunny skies will be back along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies again — but we’re not complaining.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

