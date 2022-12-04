Florida Will Be Sunny Side Up This Week

Monday features sunny skies along the Gulf coast, and the east coast metro area will see plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower right at the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds as we continue to enjoy near-perfect December weather. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will see good sun and some clouds in the east coast metro area, while sunny skies will be back along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies again — but we’re not complaining. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.