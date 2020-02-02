Florida Will Be Sunny But Cool Sunday

Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see plenty of sun and a sometimes gusty breeze during the day. Highs on Sunday will only reach the upper 60s.

Monday morning will be chilly again, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Monday will be another sunny but cool day. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will feature sun, clouds, and an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds, very breezy conditions, and a few Gulf coast showers on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.