Florida Will Be Sunny But Cool Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s.  We’ll see plenty of sun and a sometimes gusty breeze during the day.  Highs on Sunday will only reach the upper 60s.

Monday morning will be chilly again, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.  Monday will be another sunny but cool day.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will feature sun, clouds, and an ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds, very breezy conditions, and a few Gulf coast showers on Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

