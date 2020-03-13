Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm Friday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm as a nice weather pattern begins.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Look for mostly sunny skies again on Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday will feature more of the same — lots of sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday will continue the pattern of good sun with a few clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will again be in the low to mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR