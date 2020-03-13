Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm as a nice weather pattern begins. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Look for mostly sunny skies again on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday will feature more of the same — lots of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday will continue the pattern of good sun with a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will again be in the low to mid-80s.